Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has tied the knot with comedian Colin Jost in a private ceremony. The news was confirmed on Instagram by the charity Meals on Wheels. The newly-wed couple supports the group’s initiative to aid the elderly during the Covid pandemic. Also Read - Apple One Subscription Bundle Offering All Services Under Single Plan to Launch in India Today | Check Prices Here

“We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC,” read the post. Also Read - IPL 2020, Match Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

“Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link,” it added.

The 34-year-old actor’s representative also confirmed the news. She got engaged to Jost in May 2019 after dating him for two years.

Johansson was previously married to Ryan Reynolds and journalist Romain Dauriac, with whom she has a daughter, Rose. This is the first marriage for the 36-year-old Jost, who is a co-head writer at Saturday Night Live.

Jost had spoken about the couple’s wedding plans in July, adding that they had to re-assess their plans owing to the pandemic. “We don’t even know what’s legally allowed. This is not the time to get all your elderly, at-risk relatives together all in one big group … who knows!” Jost had said.

The actor is currently awaiting the release of her standalone superhero film, Black Widow, which got postponed owing to the pandemic.