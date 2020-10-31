The James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery dies overnight in his sleep at 90 in the Bahamas. The actor was suffering from age-related ailments for quite some time. Th actor will always be remembered as James Bond actor, British agent 007. He was the first actor who brought the iconic character on screen. Also Read - Sean Connery Dies: James Bond Makers 'Devastated' After Losing Their 'Sexy And Charismatic' Secret Agent

The fans of the legendary actor have paid condolence to the legendary actor and trended the ‘RIP Legend’. One user tweeted, “Sean Connery was & will always be the reason why I love James Bond. Such a legendary actor & he will truly be missed. RIP legend. Crying face #SeanConnery.” Also Read - Sean Connery, Who First Portrayed James Bond, Dies at 90

“Sean Connery riding into the sunset to heaven right now. RIP Legend”, tweeted another.

Check out the reactions here:

So sad. What a legend RIP pic.twitter.com/3IJcNqUj4i — Anamorphia 🎞 (@Anamorphia__) October 31, 2020

#RIP Sean Connery, a legend. The ultimate James Bond. His best roles were the ones where he played tough, rough-around-the

-edges types w/ a wry sense of humor. My personal favs: Bond, of course. The Untouchables. Indiana Jones. The Rock. Hunt for Red October. Finding Forrester pic.twitter.com/3nZ3Y5yYry — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) October 31, 2020

Sir Sean Connery – RIP – such a legend, will be missed #SeanConnery pic.twitter.com/tvWtwRGyJG — Visit Scotland Tours (@_ScotlandTours) October 31, 2020

RIP Sir Sean Connery. No doubt the best Bond. An absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/ALKDikNwHr — McNeil (@Reflog_18) October 31, 2020

An incredible life, lived incredibly. There’ll never be anyone with such cool or effortless sexiness. Milkman, coffin polisher, South Pacific chorus boy, secret agent, legend. But above all, a terrific and underrated actor. A presence that burnt a hole in the screen. RIP Sir Sean pic.twitter.com/09SADoTslm — Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) October 31, 2020

Icon, legend, phenomenon, megastar. 2020 is just relentless! RIP Sean Connery. #007 pic.twitter.com/RrNz3fhlfL — Paddy McGuinness (@PaddyMcGuinness) October 31, 2020

RIP to the incomparable cinema legend sean connery pic.twitter.com/DvNwI75Iqb — ً (@wiIdshot) October 31, 2020

Don’t think I’ve ever been more upset in hearing the death of an actor than Sean Connery😢 The ultimate legend and a real mans man. The one & only ever true Bond. SO SAD. RIP X Sean 😞 💪👊🏼💥🎥 pic.twitter.com/Stzc4mKkgS — Craig Fairbrass (@craigfairbrass) October 31, 2020

Legendary Actor #SeanConnery dies at age 90. The First James Bond and made it Iconic. RIP THE LEGEND. pic.twitter.com/uMfI7dVd7j — Jerry Maguire (@MrDevTweets) October 31, 2020



He would introduce himself in the films with the signature line, “Bond-James Bond.” However, Connery was unhappy being defined by the role and once said he “hated that damned James Bond”.

RIP, Sean Connery!