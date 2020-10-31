The James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery dies overnight in his sleep at 90 in the Bahamas. The actor was suffering from age-related ailments for quite some time. Th actor will always be remembered as James Bond actor, British agent 007. He was the first actor who brought the iconic character on screen. Also Read - Sean Connery Dies: James Bond Makers 'Devastated' After Losing Their 'Sexy And Charismatic' Secret Agent
The fans of the legendary actor have paid condolence to the legendary actor and trended the 'RIP Legend'. One user tweeted, "Sean Connery was & will always be the reason why I love James Bond. Such a legendary actor & he will truly be missed. RIP legend. Crying face #SeanConnery."
"Rance Allen was at my job the first day I started at the radio station Disappointed face RIP Legend", wrote another.
“Sean Connery riding into the sunset to heaven right now. RIP Legend”, tweeted another.
He would introduce himself in the films with the signature line, “Bond-James Bond.” However, Connery was unhappy being defined by the role and once said he “hated that damned James Bond”.
RIP, Sean Connery!