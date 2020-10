The James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery dies overnight in his sleep at the age of 90, while in the Bahamas. He had been unwell for quite some time due to age-related ailments. Now, the makers have shared that they are devastated with his death. Also Read - CSK vs KXIP MyTeam11 Team Hints And Predictions For Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi November 1 3:30 PM IST

Check Out The Tweets Here:

Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli: “We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — — James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020