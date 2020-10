The Scottish actor Sir Sean Connery, who is best known for his portrayal of James Bond and for the first time brought the role to the big screen dies overnight in his sleep at the age of 90, while in the Bahamas. He had been unwell for quiet some time due to age-related ailments. Also Read - IPL 2020 Highlights DC vs MI, Today's Match 51 in Dubai: Bumrah, Boult And Kishan Heroics Help Mumbai Indians Thrash Delhi Capitals by Nine Wickets And Seal Top-Two Finish