Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may soon end their seven-year-long marriage, as per the People's report. Their marriage seems to be 'effectively over' as they have 'no plans' to start living together any time soon. Currently, Kim is living in Los Angeles with their four children and Kanye stays at his ranch in Wyoming. As per the sources, the 40-year-old reality star is preparing to file for divorce from her rapper husband, Kanye West.

A source said, "He knows that she's done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future. He is bracing for a filing but doesn't know when it will take place."

A source told Hollywood Life, "Kanye is taking time and space to work on himself and is spending a lot of his time in Wyoming. It sounds like he has no plans to return to LA anytime soon, at least not full-time, but Kim is okay with that. He has an amazing support system around him which does help put Kim at ease."

The couple has been living separately for months now after Kanye went on the Twitter rant about Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, in the build-up to the US presidential elections. Since then, they have spent very little time together. Nearly three months ago, they shared a ‘show of strength’ on Instagram with them posing together.

He is at his ‘happiest’ while staying in Wyoming. A source said, “He is in a better place when he’s there and Kim needs to be in LA and wants the kids with her.”

The Hollywood couple tied the knot in May 2014. Kim and Kanye share four children, namely, daughters North (5), and Chicago (1), as well as son Saint (3), and their fourth child was born in May 2019.

