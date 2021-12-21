Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Record: Marvel’s biggie Spider-Man: No Way Home continues its stupendous Box Office run on its first Monday. The Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer has collected a total of Rs 120.47 crore after five days at the Box Office with the Monday collection registering a double-digit number as well. Spider-Man: No Way Home collected Rs 12.10 crore on its first Monday in India.Also Read - Pushpa vs KGF: Allu Arjun's Film Beats Yash Starrer at Box Office - Check Detailed Report

Check out the Box Office breakup of Spider-Man: No Way Home in India so far:

Thursday: Rs 32.67 crore

Friday: Rs 20.37 crore

Saturday: Rs 26.10 crore

Sunday: Rs 29.23 crore

Monday: Rs 12.10 crore

Total: Rs 120.47 crore

The film has emerged as the biggest Marvel film in India after Avengers: Endgame and has surpassed the collection of Avengers: Infinity War. Spider-Man: No Way Home is also one of the biggest Spidey movies ever in India. It has also emerged as the biggest movie of the year so far, beating the likes of Master, Sooryavanshi and Pushpa among others in terms of their opening weekend figures in India.

The film also carries a surprise for the MCU audience with the trailer of the new Doctor Strange movie attached to it in the post-credit scene. Spider-Man: No Way Home is a total blockbuster in India with its worldwide collection also making new records every day. The film has registered a terrific total from mass circuits like Delhi and Mumbai and it is expected to enjoy an undeterred performance at the Box Office.

