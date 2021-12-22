Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office update: Spider-Man: No Way Home is making new trends at the Box Office in India. The Marvel biggie has collected a total of Rs 130.87 crore after its six days at the ticket window. The Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer registered a good business on the weekday and collected Rs 10.40 crore on Tuesday, day 6, in India.Also Read - Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Record: After a Terrific Monday, Rs 150 cr in Week 1 Looks Like a Cakewalk

Spider-Man: No Way Home is enjoying an unchallenged run in India with no big film deterring its run at the Box Office except Pushpa: The Rise which has shown a surprising performance, especially with its Hindi version. Apart from setting the screens on fire, Spider-Man: No Way Home has emerged as the biggest release in India for the year so far. It is expected to be the biggest film of the year as it can only face competition from Kabir Khan’s 83 which is releasing on December 24. However, even with all the good word-of-mouth and hype, it’s difficult to beat the kind of mass appeal that a Marvel film enjoys. Also Read - Spider-Man: No Way Home Beats All Other Spidey Movies in India, Registers a Record Opening Weekend at Box Office

Check out the Box Office breakup of Spider-Man: No Way Home in India:

Thursday – Rs 32.67 crore

Friday – Rs 20.37 crore

Saturday – Rs 26.10 crore

Sunday – Rs 29.23 crore

Monday – Rs 12.10 crore

Tuesday – Rs 10.40 crore

Total: Rs 130.87 Also Read - Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office: Tom Holland's Movie Becomes 2nd Highest Hollywood Opening Release in India

Meanwhile, the Hindi version of Pushpa is enjoying a celebratory run at the Box Office. The film has established an amazing trend by garnering more on a weekday as compared to its weekend business. The film that surprised the audience with its Monday collection has done terrific business on its first Tuesday as well. This is truly unexpected and quite opposite of the trend that rarely sees a film’s weekday collection bigger than the weekend collection.

Check out the Box Office breakup of the Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 in India:

Friday – Rs 3.11 crore

Saturday – Rs 3.55 crore

Sunday – Rs 5.18 crore

Monday – Rs 4.25 crore

Tuesday – Rs 4.05 crore

Total: Rs 20.15 crore

Spider-Man: No Way Home has got two more days to enjoy a free run at the Box Office until Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer 83 hits the screen. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Spider-Man: No Way Home!