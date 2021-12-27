Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office India: Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to earn a terrific number at the Box Office. The Marvel biggie is expected to enter the Rs 200 crore club in its week 2 at the ticket window, showing no hindrance whatsoever with the other big releases in India – Pushpa and 83. The new Spidey movie finished its second-weekend collection at Rs 174.92 crore by continuing to collect a double-digit number.Also Read - Spider-Man: No Way Home Reaches Rs 150 cr at Indian Box Office, Christmas to Add More Moolah

Friday: Rs 6.75 crore

Saturday: Rs 10.10 crore

Sunday: Rs 10 crore

#SpiderMan – the big ticket entertainer – is earning big bucks at the ticket window… Despite reduction in shows, remains UNSTOPPABLE… Nears ₹ 175 cr… Sets sights on ₹ 200 cr… [Week 2] Fri 6.75 cr, Sat 10.10 cr, Sun 10 cr. Total: ₹ 174.92 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/YoLvMVuVc2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 27, 2021

Check out the full Box Office breakup of Spider-Man: No Way Home in India:

Thursday: Rs 32.67 crore

Friday: Rs 20.37 crore

Saturday: Rs 26.10 crore

Sunday: Rs 29.23 crore

Monday: Rs 12.10 crore

Tuesday: Rs 10.40 crore

Wednesday: Rs 8.70 crore

Thursday: Rs 8.50 crore

Friday: Rs 6.75 crore

Saturday: Rs 10.10 crore

Sunday: Rs 10 crore

Total: Rs 174.92 crore

The film that was expected to hamper the growth of Spider-Man: No Way Home – 83 – is not performing as well as it was anticipated. The film has collected Rs 47 crore after its first weekend at the Box Office. The Ranveer Singh starred opened at Rs 12.64 crore on Friday. It collected Rs 16.95 crore on Saturday and Rs 17.41 crore on Sunday. Spider-Man: No Way Home has a good time to perform at the ticket window until Jersey hits this week and RRR release next year on January 7.

