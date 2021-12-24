Spider-Man Box Office Update: Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to set the cash register ringing at the Box Office with its massive collection in week one. After its 7 days in India, the Marvel biggie earned Rs 148.07 crore at the ticket window which also means that the 9th day took its collection to a whopping Rs 150 crore in the country.Also Read - Pushpa Beats KGF: Chapter 1 in Week 1, Christmas Holiday to Boost Earnings - Check Detailed Box Office Report

Spider-Man: No Way Home was released on a Thursday and enjoyed an extended weekend. The film's performance is going to go a notch higher with its second-weekend collection considering the Christmas holidays are here. On its second Thursday, the Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer collected Rs 8.50 crore.

Check out the full week 1 (extended) breakup of Spider-Man: No Way Home in India:

Thursday: Rs 32.67 crore

Friday: Rs 20.37 crore

Saturday: Rs 26.10 crore

Sunday: Rs 29.23 crore

Monday: Rs 12.10 crore

Tuesday: Rs 10.40 crore

Wednesday: Rs 8.70 crore

Thursday: Rs 8.50 crore

Total: Rs 148.07 crore

The superhero film will now be facing tough competition from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer 83. The Kabir Khan-directorial has hit the screens today and Christmas would mean more business for this film as well. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise Part I has also been doing well at the Box Office, especially with its Hindi version which has shown some surprising performance, collecting Rs 26.80 crore in week one.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is on its way to making new records at the Box Office in India. The film has already emerged as the most successful Spidey film in India. It has also emerged as the biggest Marvel film ever after Avengers: Endgame, beating the collection of Avengers: Infinity War.

Watch this space for all the latest updates on Spider-Man: No Way Home!