Spider-Man: No Way Home box office India: Spider-Man: No Way Home is running fabulously at the Indian Box Office even in its second week. Despite all the fresh releases, the Marvel biggie continues to attract the audience to the theatres, even those who are not MCU's fans (because the fans must have watched it in the first week itself). The Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer has cemented a strong base for the Spider-Man movies in India. The film is now running at Rs 179.37 crore (nett) after 12 days at the ticket window.

The film collected Rs 4.45 crore on its second Monday after earning Rs 26.85 crore in its second weekend at the Box Office. Here's the official Box Office of Spider-Man: No Way Home the second weekend:

Friday: Rs 6.75 crore

Saturday: Rs 10.10 crore

Sunday: Rs 10 crore

Total: Rs 26.85 crore

Spider-Man: No Way Home enjoyed an extended first weekend when it had opened in the theatres at a whopping Rs 32.67 crore and collected a total of Rs 108.37 crore in its first weekend itself. Considering its pace at the Box Office, it won’t be an exaggeration to say that the film is expected to go past Rs 200 crore in its second week itself.

Check out the Box Office breakup of Spider-Man: No Way Home in its week 1:

Thursday: Rs 32.67 crore

Friday: Rs 20.37 crore

Saturday: Rs 26.10 crore

Sunday: Rs 29.23 crore

Monday: Rs 12.10 crore

Tuesday: Rs 10.40 crore

Wednesday: Rs 8.70 crore

Thursday: Rs 8.50 crore

Total: Rs 148.07 crore

Spider-Man: No Way Home has already set new records at the Box Office in India. Apart from emerging as the biggest Spidey movie of all time, the film also become the second-highest Avenger movie from Marvel’s series after Avengers: Endgame that was released in the pre-COVID era amid tremendous hype. Interestingly, 83, which was one of the most anticipated Indian movies, couldn’t deter Spider-Man‘s performance at the ticket window. Your thoughts on the film’s run?

Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Spider-Man: No Way Home!