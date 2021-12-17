Spider-Man: No Way Home Detailed Box Office collection: Spider-Man: No Way Home has raked in a whopping Rs 32 crore at the Box Office on its Day 1. The collections have surpassed the opening day collections of all the Spider-Man movies released so far and have also surged past the collection of Avengers: Infinity War that was released in the year 2018 at the Box Office. The Tom Holland and Zendaya directorial has garnered Rs 32 crore (nett) at the Box Office in India.Also Read - Spider-Man: No Way Home Twitter Reaction: Tom Holland-Zendaya Starrer is HIT, Fans Start Meme Fest

Spider-Man: No Way Home beats Avengers: Infinity War at Box Office on day 1

The collections are super impressive and important considering the film has been released amid rising COVID fear and at 50 per cent occupancy in theatres in Maharashtra. The film has beaten Avengers: Infinity War by a slight margin as the second-biggest Marvel film in India collected Rs 31.30 on its first day at the Box Office. It is also now expected to go past the lifetime collection of Avengers: Infinity War in India. Also Read - Spider-Man: No Way Home Beats Avengers: Endgame, Sooryavanshi at Box Office on Day 1 in India - Check Detailed Collection

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the biggest spidey film from Marvel Studios in India

Spider-Man: No Way Home is still way behind the opening collection of Avengers: Endgame that had collected Rs 53.10 crore on its first day in 2019. The film still stands as the biggest Marvel movie in India with Spider-Man: No Way Home now becoming the second biggest opener for Marvel Studios in India. Sharing the same details, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “‘SPIDER-MAN’ VS ‘AVENGERS’ DAY 1…

Fire 2018: #AvengersInfinityWar ₹ 31.30 cr / pre-#Covid

Fire 2019: #AvengersEndgame ₹ 53.10 cr / pre-#Covid

Fire 2021: #SpiderMan ₹ 32.67 cr / 50% occupancy in #Maharashtra + #Covid

Nett BOC. #India biz.

#English #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu (sic)” Also Read - Spider-Man: No Way Home Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Spider-Man: No Way Home beats Sooryavanshi in India to become the biggest film of 2021 so far

Not just for Marvel, Spider-Man: No Way Home has also emerged as the second biggest Hollywood opener in India. The film has reportedly collected 3.5 times the collection of Spider-Man: Far From Home at the Box Office on its first day. Meanwhile, it has also become the biggest film of 2021 in India so far with the collections surpassing Sooryavanshi that hit the screens on Diwali and opened at Rs 26 crore in India.

Truly a fabulous run! Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Spider-Man: No Way Home!