Actor Tom Holland starrer Spiderman: No Way Home is one of the much-anticipated films of the year. The Indian fans are even more excited after Venom 2 showed a glimpse of what’s in store in the next installment of Spiderman. As an early Christmas surprise, the makers have bumped up the film’s release date and now, the film will hit the Indian theaters one day earlier than US, that is on December 16.Also Read - Sooryavanshi Demands 100 Per Cent Screens During Diwali - What Will Happen to Marvel's Eternals?

NoWay Home is will be the biggest release of Marvel Cinematic Universe since Avengers: Endgame (2019). The film deals with multiverse and supervillains from earlier franchises such as Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), and Lizard (Rhys Ifans), the same were seen in trailer as well. Also Read - Spiderman No Way Home Teaser Trailer Out: Alfred Molina Returns As Doctor Octopus After 16 Years, Green Goblin To Have Cameo? | Watch

Fans are also speculating that along with supervillains, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s versions of Spiderman will come to an aid To Tom Holland’s Peter, but we are sure that makers are in for some interesting surprises in the movie itself. Also Read - Viral Video Shows Man Flying in New York’s Times Square, People Are Reminded of Green Goblin | Watch

The synopsis read, “For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

Helmed by Jon Watts, the film is written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers and is produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal. The film is based on Marvel Comic book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.