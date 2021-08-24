Spiderman No Way Home Teaser Trailer Out: The Marvel Cinematic Universe is back with another installment of Spiderman starring Tom Holland as Spiderman, who is all set to fight villains of the multiverse. The film also features Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and Zendaya as MJ, Peter Parker’s classmate, and girlfriend. Interestingly, Alfred Molina also returns to the franchise in the iconic role of Doctor Octopus after 16 years. He played the same role in Spiderman (2004). Another highlight of the trailer is the hint of the main villain, Green Goblin. However, the makers have not unveiled which actor will be essaying the role. Marvel’s Doctor Strange also leaves a striking impression as he tries to perform strong magic that will help the world forget Spiderman.Also Read - Oscars 2021 Best Dressed: Zendaya, H.E.R, Amanda Seyfried, Viola Davis And Others Bring All The Glitz And Glamour at The Red Carpet

In the trailer, Spiderman’s real identity is revealed by Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio and JK Simmons as J Jonah Jameson and is accused of murdering Mysterio. Peter then can be seen seeking help from Doctor Strange and he tries to reverse time when no one knew who Spiderman was. The trailer gives the hint of Green Goblin and Dr Octopus, who is set to kill Spiderman. The film also takes forward the multiverse concept that was introduced by Loki. Also Read - Photo Shows Hero Delhi Cop Climb 3-Storey Building Caught in Fire to Save Family

Watch Trailer Here:

Also Read - Rishabh Pant Trolls Himself With Spiderman Viral Meme Ahead of India vs England Series | POST

Spiderman: No Way Home also includes Jamie Foxx as Electro. While Dr Octopus appeared in the same role in Tobey Maguire’s Spiderman, Electro features in Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man. However, the fans will miss Tony Stark as Peter’s mentor. The film also features Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tome in important roles.

The synopsis read, “For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

Helmed by Jon Watts, the film is written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers and is produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal. The film is based on Marvel Comic book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.