American actor Eddie Hassell who was seen in many popular Hollywood movies including Steve Jobs biopic and The Kids Are All Right, was shot dead in Texas on Sunday. The incident happened outside his girlfriend’s apartment in Grand Prairie. She denied spotting the attacker. Also Read - Will Retire From Politics, But Will Never Make An Alliance With BJP: BSP Chief Mayawati

As reported by Deadline, the actor was 30 when he breathed his last. Eddie was shot in his stomach by an unidentified man. The entire industry has expressed shock after learning about the incident. Also Read - 'I Retire' | Olympic Silver-Medalist PV Sindhu Post Breaks Internet

Eddie performed supporting roles in his career and was also seen in TV series titled Surface, Arcadia, Studio 60, and Jimmy Kimmel Live! among others. In the 2010 film The Kids Are All Right, he was starred alongside Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo. The other movies in his resume included Bomb City, House of Dust, Warrior Road, and Family Weekend. The actor was last seen in a movie titled Oh Lucy! that was released in the year 2017. Also Read - Now Artificial Intelligence Can Detect COVID-19 by Listening to Your Coughs | Check Here How

May his soul rest in peace!