Tanya Roberts, best known for playing Bond girl in Roger Moore’s 007, has died on January 3 (Sunday). As per the TMZ report, she was walking her dog on Christmas Eve and collapsed upon returning home. She was hospitalised and put on a ventilator. She breathed his last on Sunday. Her death was confirmed by her longtime friend and representative Mike Pingel. According to her friends, the actor was ill for the last few days. The cause of death has not been confirmed and she was not affected by COVID-19. Also Read - Sean Connery Dies: James Bond Makers 'Devastated' After Losing Their 'Sexy And Charismatic' Secret Agent

Mike told the news agency, “I’m devastated. She was brilliant and beautiful and I feel like a light has been taken away. To say she was an angel would be at the top of the list. She was the sweetest person you’d ever meet and had a huge heart. She loved her fans, and I don’t think she realized how much she meant to them.” Also Read - Sean Connery, Who First Portrayed James Bond, Dies at 90

Also Read - The Name is Bond! Delhi Man Officially Changes His Name To ‘James Bond’, Leaves Wife Annoyed