Tanya Robert, known for playing the Bond girl opposite Roger Moore's 007 in A View To Kill, is alive. Her representative, Mike Pingel, had mistakenly reported that the 65-year-old actor died on Monday. The agent now confirmed that she is alive and is in critical condition in a Los Angeles hospital.

The 70's Show actor collapsed while she took her dog out for a walk on Christmas Eve, December 24. She was admitted to Cedar-Sinar Hospital in Los Angeles. It was also reported that she is not COVID-19 positive. Her agent gave the information of her death after her husband Lance O'Brien told him that he held his wife and she 'seemed for him to slip away'.

Later, Mike told a news agency, "I'm devastated. She was brilliant and beautiful and I feel like a light has been taken away. To say she was an angel would be at the top of the list. She was the sweetest person you'd ever meet and had a huge heart. She loved her fans, and I don't think she realized how much she meant to them."

She made her entry in Hollywood with 1975 horror film, Forced Entry. She also featured in movies such as Night Eyes, Inner Sanctum, Legal Tender and Almost Pregnant, among others. Her most notable work remains the 1985 Bond film, A View To Kill, in which she essayed the role of Stacey Sutton, an American geologist. She was seen in the Comedy Body slam in 1987 and 1990 erotic thriller, Night Eyes. She also starred in ABC’s Charlie’s Angels. She was last seen in Showtime comedy TV show, Barbershop in 2005. Her last film was Deep Down (1994).