Actor Robert Pattinson, best known for playing the vampire role in the Twilight movie series, has been tested positive for the coronavirus, reported many Hollywood news websites. The actor was filming for The Batman in the UK when he got to know about his diagnosis. The Batman production halted the shoot immediately and released an official statement. The press release did not carry the name of the production member and read, 'a member of The Batman production' has contracted COVID-19 and that the 'filming is temporarily paused.'

Both The Hollywood Reporter and Vanity Fair wrote about Pattinson getting COVID in their news reports. The 34-year-old actor has not released any official statement on his part yet.

The shooting for The Batman began in London three days back after the production resumed work following the lockdown in mid-March. There's still three months of shooting left to be done.

Earlier, Hollywood star Dwayne Johnsson announced that he, along with his wife and two daughters had contracted the virus but they have recovered now. The actor took to Instagram to post a video message in which he talked about his diagnosis.