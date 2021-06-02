Conjuring 3 Trailer Out: The makers have finally dropped the trailer of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It aka Conjuring 3 and it will definitely give you chills. The films’ plot revolves around a man who has pleaded not guilty even after he was found guilty by the court of law. He claims that he was possessed by the devil as he murdered someone.

The trailer hints at the certain scary circumstances that happen after the entry of renowned ghost hunters Ed and Lorraine Warren, who believe that it is time to accept the existence of the Devil. The devil is at work and will make Ed and Lorren suffer as they get involved in the case.

Watch Intriguing Trailer Here:

What is the trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, the true story on which Conjuring 3 is based on?

The film is based on the real-life case of the trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, who claimed in court that he was under demonic possession when he committed the crime. He was convicted of first-degree manslaughter for the killing of his landlord, Alan Bono. As per testimony to the Glatzel family, 11year-old Glatzel had played host to a demon. After experiences occurrences, the family contacted Ed and Lorraine for help. The family along with Warren proceeded to have multiple priests petition to the Church to have a formal exorcism performed on David. The process continued for seven days and according to the people who were present there, a demon fled the child’s body and took up residence within Arne. Seven months later, Arne killed his landlord during a heated argument. During the hearing, the judge ruled that such defense could never be proven and was therefore infeasible in a court of law. Subsequently, Arne was convicted and served only five years out of his 1- to 20-year sentence.

This is the eighth film in The Conjuring universe and the third film in The Conjuring trilogy. Helmed by Michael Chaves, Patrick Wilson, and Vera Farmigo return as Ed and Lorraine Warren. The film is set to release in the US on June 4. The film will also be released on HBO Max.