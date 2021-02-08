The Canadian pop star, Abel Tesfaye, performed solo as The Weeknd at one of the biggest entertainment events in the United States, Super Bowl Halftime show. As he delivered a memorable performance in Tampa, Florida, fans dug out an old picture of the pop star from his very first concert that was held 10 years back on July 24, 2011, at The Mob Club, Toronto, Canada. His fans are very proud that the Weeknd has come so far in his musical career. Also Read - Coronavirus: Biden To Reinstate COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Lifted by Trump, Says White House Official

On Sunday, he began his show with his chartbuster song 'Starboy'.The Weeknd impressed the crowd with his contagious energy and mindblowing performance. He performed his hits including 'Can't Feel My Face', 'Earned It', 'Save Your Tears', 'Blinding Lights' among others.

Check Out Fan’s Reactions Here:

The Weeknd: O PRIMEIRO CANADENSE A SER HEADLINER SOLO NO SUPER BOWL! REI! #SuperBowl #SuperBowlWeeknd pic.twitter.com/nLQcZGfZoU — The Weeknd Brasil (@SiteTheWeekndBR) February 8, 2021

Blinding Lights at the Super Bowl half time show was a moment #SuperBowl #SuperBowlWeeknd pic.twitter.com/6853wlcrKm — black boy bulletin (he/him) (@blkboybulletin) February 8, 2021

The moment I felt my heart swell. I’m so proud of this performance. He gave us visuals, vocals, classics, hits, and a story. This is one of the best, most planned out, Superbowl halftime shows I’ve ever seen. Hats off to you @theweeknd. You killed it. #XOTWOD #SuperbowlWeeknd pic.twitter.com/vFPauwdc0Y — ً (@weekndlustt) February 8, 2021

From Being nervous on the Coachella Stage to Conquering the Super Bowl Stage ! #SuperBowlWeeknd pic.twitter.com/7H4roejLqQ — . (@510oscar510_) February 8, 2021

That’s One Of The Best SuperBowl Halftime Performances I’ve Ever Seen , That Was Super Amazing

From Start To Finish, Abel Absolutely Delivered With That Mindblowing Performance

I Love You Mahn And I’m Super Proud @theweeknd #SuperBowl #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowlWeeknd — Tobi Marshall (@CoededMarshall) February 8, 2021



One user wrote, “Abel u have no idea how proud you made me feel today I don’t know what’s the right way to describe it but everything you’ve done for this performance was incredibly perfect i knew you gonna nailed it.”

“Even after we return to “normal”, I think @theweeknd just set a new precedent for how artists will choreograph their cameras during Super Bowl halftime shows”, wrote another.

