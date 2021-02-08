The Canadian pop star, Abel Tesfaye, performed solo as The Weeknd at one of the biggest entertainment events in the United States, Super Bowl Halftime show. As he delivered a memorable performance in Tampa, Florida, fans dug out an old picture of the pop star from his very first concert that was held 10 years back on July 24, 2011, at The Mob Club, Toronto, Canada. His fans are very proud that the Weeknd has come so far in his musical career. Also Read - Coronavirus: Biden To Reinstate COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Lifted by Trump, Says White House Official
On Sunday, he began his show with his chartbuster song ‘Starboy’.The Weeknd impressed the crowd with his contagious energy and mindblowing performance. He performed his hits including ‘Can’t Feel My Face’, ‘Earned It’, ‘Save Your Tears’, ‘Blinding Lights’ among others. Also Read - Risk of Further Incitement of Violence: Twitter Permanently Suspends Trump's Account
Check Out Fan’s Reactions Here:
One user wrote, “Abel u have no idea how proud you made me feel today I don’t know what’s the right way to describe it but everything you’ve done for this performance was incredibly perfect i knew you gonna nailed it.”
“Even after we return to “normal”, I think @theweeknd just set a new precedent for how artists will choreograph their cameras during Super Bowl halftime shows”, wrote another.
