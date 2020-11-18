The much-awaited Tom & Jerry trailer is here and there is more to look forward in the year 2021, other than the COVID-19 vaccine. The trailer starts with the Bruno Mars song ‘Count On Me’ with Tom and Jerry meeting at the bus stand but separating soon. In the very first scene, Tom and Jerry are introduced as friends. As the trailer proceeds, it introduces the viewers to a luxurious Hindu wedding all set to take place in the hotel but they just have one problem, the mouse problem. To resolve it, the hotel staff gets Tom and this is where the real Tom and Jerry takes place. Also Read - Johnny Depp Exits From Fantastic Beasts After Being Asked By Warner Bros, Says ‘My Resolve Remains Strong'

The film will feature the animals as animated characters, while there will be human characters played by human actors. Same as Space Jam but in reverse order.

The trailer shows that Jerry moves into a new hotel, which has hosted 5 US Presidents and is now all set to host a grand Hindu wedding and a mouse is running around the alleys of the hotel. The lead actor Chloë Grace Moretz employ's Tom to help her get rid of the mouse in the hotel.

Watch The Trailer Here:

Tom and Jerry take their cat-and-mouse game to the big screen. Watch the trailer for the new #TomAndJerryMovie now – coming to theaters 2021. pic.twitter.com/mk9tt850mP — Tom And Jerry Movie (@TomAndJerry) November 17, 2020



The film stars Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, and Ken Jeong. It also stars Indian actor Pallavi Sharda, whom you would remember from Ranbir Kapoor starrer film, Besharam. The film will have a theatrical release in the year 2021.