Hollywood: An unidentified man broke inside the home of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl actor Johnny Depp in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, California. Local cops got a call from a neighbor who spotted a homeless man hanging out in the backyard near the pool. It has been reported that a man had made his way into the actor’s house and was taking a shower in one of the bathrooms. When the police arrived, he refused to come out so the cops kicked down the door. Before going in for the shower, he made himself a drink from Johnny Depp’s in-house bar. Also Read - Fifty Shades Of Grey Star Actor Jamie Dornan’s Father Jim Dornan Passes Away Due to COVID-19 at 73

The neighbor told police the man took off when confronted and hopped a gate, which actually got him closer to the 57-year-old star’s house, according to a report in TMZ. He is being booked for felony vandalism for a broken door. Also Read - Golden Globes Awards 2021: Final Prediction List is Here on Best TV Series, Film, Actor, Actress, Director

This is not the first time someone vandalised Johnny Depp’s house, back in January, an unidentified woman had broken into the actor’s house. Johnny himself hasn’t spoken out about the incident, but it’s the second time this year. The woman was booked back in January after she allegedly forced her way inside the residence. The alarm system went off, and she supposedly fled before she was apprehended at a nearby property. Also Read - Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Rock Singer Marilyn Manson of 'Horrific Abuse', Four Other Woman Alleges Same