Hollywood actor Tom Cruise is going to the next level and will be shooting for his next project in space. Yes, you heard us right! As per the NASA administration Jim Bridenstine, the film will be shot abroad in the International Space Station. Well, we don't know how will he be participating in the adventure but he is known for performing impressive stunts in his films such as clutching the side of an Airbus A400 or in some of the scenes of his 2015 film Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation.

Taking to Twitter, Bridenstine tweeted a space satellite picture and wrote, "NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA's ambitious plans a reality." (sic)

Also SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk tweeted back to Bridenstine, “Should be a lot of fun!”

Should be a lot of fun! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

The reports suggest that Cruise was working with SpaceX to shoot the film. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. In February, SpaceX did announced that four private citizens will be launched to orbit around Earth at the end of 2021 or early 2022. They will be flying in SpaceX’s newly developed Crew Dragon spacecraft, which is slated to fly its first NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.

When International portal asked to comment on the news, they denied to provide any more details. NASA spokesperson told Verge, “We will say more about the project at the appropriate time.”