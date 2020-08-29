The entire Marvel Universe came together to pay tribute to their Black Panther, actor Chadwick Boseman who died of cancer on Friday. Chadwick’s co-stars from the Avengers series Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, and others took to Twitter to share heartbreaking wishes. Also Read - Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman Dies of Colon Cancer at 43, Team Calls Him a 'True Fighter'

Ruffalo, who plays the role of Hulk in the Avenger series, wrote: "All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King." (sic)

— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

Captain America aka Chris Evans remembered the ‘true original’ actor and wrote, “I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙” (sic)

Chadwick was everyone’s much-loved T’Challa as he brought alive the very first black superhero on-screen. Everytime he performed his signature ‘Wakanda Forever’ salute, the audience too echoed the same in enthusiasm. US Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden remembered the same power and love that Chadwick exuded. He wrote, “The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time.” (sic)

US Senator and Democratic candidate for Vice President of the US also made a post that read, “Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family.” (sic)

Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios president, gave a statement to The Hollywood Reporter and mentioned the actor’s ‘charisma and joy’. “Chadwick’s passing is absolutely devastating. He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life. He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family,” he said.

May the King rest in power! Wakanda forever!