Actor Alia Shawkat, who is rumoured to be dating Bratt Pitt, has finally addressed dating rumours and claimed that they are not dating and described media attention around her as being 'uncontrollable'. Speaking to Vulture during an interview, she said, "We're not dating. All my friends were like 'What's going on?' and sending me photos," she said. "I just felt overwhelmed. It's that feeling of being naked in school, like, Oh my God, everyone's looking at me."

She said that she became acquainted with Brad Pitt through director Spike Jonze. She said, "I've gotten press, but not like that. We just became friends, and Brad introduced me to his group of friends, and it grew from there. "

Speaking about media coverage around her, she was quoted as saying, "To them it's like, 'We don't get it! This girl is weird! She's so different! Why are they hanging out? You get too close to the prom king, and all of a sudden, everyone's like, 'Well, who is this bitch?'"

Earlier, People.com quoted several sources claiming that though the duo is close, their relationship does not go beyond friendship. One friend said, “are just friends — absolutely nothing romantic is going on” while the another said, “Brad loves the art world. He has a large group of artist friends that he hangs out with. Several are women, but he isn’t dating them. He just loves surrounding himself with good friends.”

Brad Pitt separated from his wife Angelina Jolie in 2016. The news shocked their fans who could see the couple happily married for two years. It was an intimate wedding for them in 2014 at their chateau in the South of France. The filing of divorce led to a much-publicised court battle that involved fighting for the physical custody of their kids as well as dividing finances. In November 2018, the stars agreed to a temporary child custody agreement.