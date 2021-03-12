The Alpha Titans are all set to collide in India with Godzilla vs Kong releasing on March 24, two days ahead of its initial official release, March 26. Sharing an intriguing poster from the final battle of the two legends, the makers unveiled the release date. Denzil Dias, VP and MD of Warner Bros Pictures, India said in a statement, “After looking at the tremendous response the trailer has received and sensing the huge anticipation for the film, we are delighted to announce that we are now releasing this Gigantic movie – Godzilla vs Kong – two days earlier than scheduled, so that fans in India get to experience this film in cinemas the soonest possible!”

Helmed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla and King Kong will fight out in a spectacular battle with the fate of the world hanging in the balance.

#GodzillaVsKong to release in India on 24 March ( Wednesday). This film can do quite well at the box office worldwide inc India. pic.twitter.com/NypuF6FJed — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 12, 2021



Speaking about the legendary face-off, Adam Wingard said, “This is a battle that hasn’t been waged since 1962, so for us, it was like, it’s gotta be the most definitive version and the most satisfying version of these two monsters coming together. In doing that and knowing that everybody has got their favourite, we had to ensure to satisfy both their supporters. They both have their unique special powers and weaknesses…so that’s all taken into consideration. For us, it was most important that this is the most epic battle of all time.”

This world isn’t ready for their fight to begin. Check out the trailer: https://t.co/aTvARZrqPS #GodzillaVsKong in theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax* March 31. *Available on @HBOMax in the US only, for 31 days, at no extra cost to subscribers. pic.twitter.com/tay1FdshaF — Godzilla vs. Kong (@GodzillaVsKong) February 14, 2021

The fans are super excited about the announcement and can’t wait to witness the biggest battle on the big screen. The excitement has been upped with the film releasing in India two-days prior to the initial release date worldwide.

Check Reactions Here:

The Biggest Showdown is coming to India 2 days earlier than scheduled! #GodzillaVsKong is releasing in cinemas on Wednesday, March 24 In English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Also in IMAX @warnerbrosindia @rs_prakash3 pic.twitter.com/rqeAij2W62 — KollywoodMix (@kollywood_mix) March 12, 2021



The film is expected to break box office records in India. The film stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, with Kyle Chandler and Demián Bichir. The film will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu across cinemas in India.