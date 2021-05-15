Amazon Prime Video finally released the highly anticipated superhero drama film starring Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman 1984. The film is available to the Indian audiences in four languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The action-packed DC Superhero film is the ninth installment in the DC Extended Universe and is set against the backdrop of 1984 Cold War. The film follows Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) and her past love Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) as they face-off against the terrifying Max Lord (Pedro Pascal) and Cheetah (Kristen Wiig). Also Read - Family Man Season 2 Release Date Update: Manoj Bajpayee Starrer To Release On June 11?

As per Amazon's synopsis, the fate of the world is once more on the line, and only Wonder Woman can save it. This new chapter in the Wonder Woman story finds Diana Prince living quietly among mortals in the vibrant, sleek 1980s – an era of excess driven by the pursuit of having it all.



Wonder Woman 1984 is a sequel to the 2017 blockbuster hit Wonder Woman. The film has already impressed several critics and it will be interesting to watch if the audience also has the same effect. Earlier, Pedro Pascal had told AP, “Max Lord has such an exterior armour with hair products and power suits … which is such a mask with so much going on just beneath it, that contradicts so much what sort of physical message he’s portraying with his persona. It’s a lot like the Mandalorian.”

Kriten Wig said, “I think Diana does see something in Barbara that she’s missing in her life: Barbara’s sort of openness and desire to be a part of society, because Diana’s so alone, too. I think they connect over that in a big way.”

Talking about his bond with Gal Gadot, he said, “We really hit it off, much to the crew’s dismay because we were making up songs and singing and laughing all the time… Gal is just a great scene partner and friend and I loved working with her.”

The film is helmed by Patty Jenkins and features stellar cast including Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, among others.