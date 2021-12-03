Ahead of the big release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel fans are all excited for the film. The Spiderman next installment is also touted to be the Marvel’s biggest project after Avengers: Endgame. In a bid to avoid all kinds of spoilers from the film, the fans are hoping to watch the opening day shows, however, it has been a lot of struggle for them as the advance booking theaters site crashed. To the much of their disappointment, fans took to Twitter to share memes and their experience of not able to book the tickets.Also Read - Good News For The Tom Holland Fans as Spider-Man Producer Hints at New Trilogy With Actor

A MCU fan tweeted, "Aaaahh all the sites have crashed for #NoWayHome Tickets #SpiderMan."

Another wrote, "Been trying to get NWH tickets since they dropped and @Fandango keeps crashing on us #SpiderMan."

One more fan wrote, “impossible to get #spidermantickets.”

Check Tweets Here:

Trying to get these #SpiderMan tickets on these crashing apps and sites pic.twitter.com/1XojqTOG0k — ziggy (@rndmburner) November 29, 2021



However, there were also few fans who secured ticket for the opening day show.

Me watching everyone struggle to get Spider-Man NWH tickets knowing I get to see it a day early with my seat secured 😈😈 #Spiderman #spidermantickets #spidermanNWH pic.twitter.com/aNfXp84mSG — SuperWYouGlad06 (@orangeyouglad06) November 29, 2021

The film deals with multiverse and supervillains from earlier franchises such as Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), and Lizard (Rhys Ifans), the same were seen in trailer as well. Fans are also speculating that along with supervillains, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s versions of Spiderman will come to an aid To Tom Holland’s Peter, but we are sure that makers are in for some interesting surprises in the movie itself.

The synopsis read, “For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

Helmed by Jon Watts, the film is written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers and is produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal. The film is based on Marvel Comic book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.