Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Part Ways: Singer Zyan Malik and model Gigi Hadid have decided to part ways after two years of their relationship. As reported by People, Zyan and Gigi are not together anymore. Even Zyan took to Twitter and issued a statement regarding the same. He also mentioned that they will continue to co-parent their daughter Khai. The news of Zyan and Gigi's separation has come days after G's mother Yolanda Hadid leveled serious allegations again Zyan and said that he struck at her while Gigi was not at home. Yolanda Hadid further claimed that all this happened while Gigi was not at home.

Zyan also addressed these allegations in his statement and mentioned that this should've been a private matter. He also expressed disappointment at such things being leaked to the media. "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press," Zyan's statement read.



Soon after Zyan shared the statement on his official social media handle, fans were left confused. While a number of fans expressed disappointment at these developments, others questioned what went wrong between Zyan and Gigi.

Zyan and Gigi were in a relationship for the last two years. The couple is also parents to Khai Hadid Malik, who was born in September 2020.