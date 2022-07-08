Sneak Peek Of The Rings Of Power: The Lord of the Rings fans have reasons to rejoice as the nostalgic memories are back with the grand VFX and breathtaking visuals in the The Rings Of Power sneak peek look promising. Amazon Prime Video today dropped a 60-second sneak peek of the highly anticipated series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The much-awaited fantasy drama series premieres exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history takes center stage in this epic drama set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books. In this 60 seconds sneak peek, an ominous sign in the night sky raises questions for the inhabitants of Middle-earth.Also Read - Richard Armitage auditioned for Batman before Ben Affleck got the part

Watch the full clip here:

Also Read - Half of Hollywood is gay, yet gay men don't exist in movies: Ian McKellen

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is all set to start streaming from September 2nd onwards across multiple languages worldwide including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Also Read - Freeman, Serkis were known as 'Tokien white guys' on 'Black Panther' sets

For more updates on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, check out this space at India.com.