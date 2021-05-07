As India battles probably the worst health crisis of all time, several celebrities from across the world have come forward to help the country. The latest on the list is Hollywood star, Hugh Jackman. Also Read - Total Lockdown in Goa? Government to Announce Decision Soon

Hugh Jackman took to social media amplifying Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ COVID-19 fundraiser and asking fans to support India. The Hollywood star also shared links to the fundraiser on social media. Even Priyanka Chopra reposted Hugh Jackman’s Instagram story and thanked him. Hugh is not the first global celebrity to come forward to help India amid the coronavirus crisis. Several other celebrities including Ellen Degeneres, Lana Condor, Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry, Camilla Cabello, Jada Pinkett Smith, Drew Barrymore and Jay Shetty among others also raised funds for India’s coronavirus fight. Several of these also donated to Priyanka Chopra’s fundraiser. Also Read - Tea Estate In Assam’s Dibrugarh Shut After 133 People Test Covid Positive

Last month, Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced a fundraiser with Give India, to help India amid the deadly second wave of coronavirus. Back then, she said that India is her home and that it is bleeding and further urged her fans to donate. ”Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference. Nearly 63 million people follow me on here, if even 100,000 of you donate $10, that’s $1 Million, and that’s huge. Your donation will go directly to healthcare physical infrastructure,” she said.

Reportedly, Priyanka has raised ₹6.6 crores through her fundraiser so far.

Meanwhile, for another day, India reported the biggest spike in its daily increase in coronavirus cases with 4.14 lakh new infections. With this, the total active caseload in the country is now at 36,45,164. The country saw 3,915 deaths in the same period taking the toll to 2,34,083.