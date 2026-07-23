Hollywood star John Cusack shows solidarity with students demanding action over NEET paper leak, calls it…

Hollywood actor John Cusack reacted to the ongoing NEET-related protests and extended support to students raising concerns about the examination system and their future.

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John Cusack extends support to NEET protesters (PC: Twitter)

Hollywood star John Cusack has joined the conversation around the student protests in India by expressing support for the movement led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The actor shared his reaction after clashes between protesters and police during the CJP’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march in Delhi. Cusack posted about the issue on social media and highlighted an article by writer and activist Arundhati Roy. His message quickly drew attention as he became one of the first international film personalities to publicly comment on the ongoing protests connected to concerns over the education system and alleged NEET examination irregularities.

John Cusack reacts to CJP-led protests

John Cusack shared his views on the student movement through his X account after the Delhi Police action during the CJP’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march. The protest had gained attention after clashes broke out between demonstrators and security personnel in Delhi.

The actor reposted an essay written by Booker Prize-winning author and activist Arundhati Roy titled ‘Cockroach Democracy: Unarmed and Dangerous’. Along with the post, Cusack wrote, “Beautiful news from my favorite fellow cockroach.” His comment referred to the symbolic use of the term “cockroach” by members of the protest movement, which they adopted as part of their identity.

See John Cusack’s viral post here

Beautiful news from my favorite fellow cockroach ⬇️

Cockroach Democracy: Unarmed and Dangerous – The Wire https://t.co/ZbYFfu0HZI — John Cusack (@johncusack) July 23, 2026

John Cusack’s earlier support for Indian student movements

This is not the first time John Cusack has spoken about protests in India. The actor has previously shown support for students during demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in 2019.

At that time, Cusack had reacted to the police action against students of Jamia Millia Islamia University and shared his concerns about the handling of the protests. His latest statement has once again brought international attention to student-led movements in India.

What happened during the CJP ‘Chalo Sansad’ march?

The CJP organised the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march at Jantar Mantar in Delhi as part of its ongoing protest campaign. According to officials, police claimed that some protesters became aggressive and refused to follow directions to disperse.

However, protesters alleged that police used excessive force against them. Several videos circulating online showed scenes of police personnel using batons and tear gas during the confrontation. Protesters claimed that many participants were injured during the incident and accused authorities of targeting them. The incident led to further discussions about the handling of student demonstrations and the right to peaceful protest.

Why are students protesting?

The CJP-led protests have continued over allegations of irregularities in the education sector, especially concerns surrounding the NEET examination process. Students and supporters have demanded stronger accountability measures and reforms to ensure fairness in competitive examinations.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk also joined the movement earlier and began a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar to raise awareness about the issues being highlighted by protesters. Representatives of the protest group later met government officials, but demonstrations continued as students maintained their demand for action.

Growing attention around the student movement

The protests have attracted support from several public figures and political leaders. The movement has remained a topic of discussion due to its focus on education reforms and concerns raised by students across the country. John Cusack’s message added an international voice to the debate, bringing renewed attention to the demands of the protesters and the larger discussion around transparency in the education system.