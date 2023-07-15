Home

Hollywood Strike: Priyanka Chopra recently joined the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike and extended support to her colleagues.

Hollywood Strike: Priyanka Chopra Joins SAG-AFTRA Strike, Says, 'I Stand With my Colleagues'

Hollywood Strike: Hollywood is going through one of the most sensitive yet historic phases of world history. The industry that has created many cinematic masterpieces and set benchmark for filmmaking and storytelling, is on the brink of the biggest shutdown ever. For the first time in more than six decades, leaders of Hollywood’s actors’ union joined the screenwriters in a strike, shutting down production across the entertainment industry. The SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) has been protesting in retaliation to all the broken talks for a new contract with studios and streaming services. The issues had been raised with regard to providing better pay to the writers and assure protection against Artificial Intelligence (AI). Priyanka Chopra Jonas has now also joined the strike and written a social media post as well.

CHECK OUT PRIYANKA CHOPRA’S POST IN SOLIDARITY WITH SAG-AFTRA STRIKE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

PRIYANKA CHOPRA EXTENDS SUPPORT TO SAG-AFTRA STRIKE

Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and shared a poster which read, “SAG AFTRA STRONG.” She captioned her post as, “I stand with my union and colleagues. In solidarity, we build a better tomorrow.❤️🙏🏽#SagAftraStrong #SagAftraStrike.” The actress has often spoken up about pay parity and had recently even opened up on certain people having ‘beef’ with her in Bollywood. Recently, Priyanka had admitted that for the first time she received ‘equal pay’ in Citadel. In an interaction with Film Companion, she told, “I also didn’t expect it, when my agents told me, ‘You’re playing a co-lead, let us go and talk to Amazon about getting you parity’.” The Citadel actress further added, “I was like, ‘Okay, you can try, but it’s never going to happen’. I didn’t believe it. Because for so many years, I fought that fight, and I had that conversation.” When asked if she fought about the same in India, Priyanka said with a laugh, “Of course. I mean, I never asked for parity, are you kidding me? I only asked for a little bit more, woh bhi nahi milta tha (even that I wouldn’t get). So, I just gave up the fight.”

Priyanka will next be seen in Heads of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba.

