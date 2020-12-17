New Delhi: Sir Ian McKellen on Thursday became the first actor from Hollywood to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. The 81-year-old actor, who has worked in films like X-Men and Lord of the Rings, was vaccinated for the disease by Pfizer in the first week of the UK’s vaccination programme at the Arts Research Centre. Soon after being vaccinated, the exuberant McKellen said that he “feels lucky” to have got the vaccination. Also Read - When Will Children Under 16 Get COVID-19 Vaccine? When Will Others Get it? Here's What We Know so Far

Talking to the Daily Mail soon after receiving the vaccination, McKellen said that it was a special day for him in his life. Saying that he feels euphoric about it, he said anyone who has lived as long as he is alive because they have had previous vaccinations. He further added that he would recommend that everyone should get vaccinated as it is painless and quite convenient.

“Of course, it’s painless it’s convenient, and getting in touch and meeting NHS staff and saying thank you to them for how hard they’ve been working is a bonus. I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone. I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine,” he was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

Notably, McKellen has joined the bandwagon of celebrities such as Prue Leith, Lionel Blair and Michael Whitehall in the UK to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

As per an updated from the BBC, Healthcare workers, the elderly and people living in care homes are among the first ones receiving the vaccine in the UK. Moreover, those who are receiving the Pfizer vaccine will also be given a booster jab 21 days after their first dose.