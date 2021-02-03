International pop-star Rihanna’s tweet for farmers’ protest has gone viral and Twitter is filled with messages applauding the singer for extending support to farmers, who are on the borders of New Delhi against the three farm laws saying. Rihanna said that she stands in solidarity with them. While netizens praise Rihanna for bringing global attention, they slam Bollywood actors, producers, and filmmakers for not speaking up on the same. Twitterati has tagged several celebs to take a stand. Many have started trending the hashtag #HollywoodvsBollywood. Also Read - Coronavirus: Definite Signs That Shows You’ve Already Had COVID

International icons have been supporting the farmers and have even shared the same on their official social media accounts. A couple of them have even shared their views on Farmers’ protest. But, we want to know where are the Bollywood biggies? It’s not just a matter of taking a stand but speaking up on the issue which has now become a big topic globally. International celebrities including Rihanna, Mia Khalifa, Greta Thunberg, Lilly Singh have come out in support of the protesting farmers. A few Bollywood celebs like Diljit Dosanjh, Swara Bhasker, Priyanka Chopra, Sonu Sood, Dharmendra, Gul Panag, Preity Zinta, Sonam Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Sunny Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk were the ones who came in support. But what about the others? The ones the nation expected to speak u but they didn’t. Also Read - Cauliflower ₹1/Kg: Upset UP Farmer Throws 10 Quintals of Produce For Poor To Pick Free of Cost

Check out the reactions from netizens who are slamming Bollywood for not speaking up:

@BeingSalmanKhan we follow you infact i m a big fan of your but now if u remain silent for us for farmers then our. New agenda will be boycott Bollywood . So #speakforfarmers — Sony Maan (@SonyMaa16607104) February 3, 2021

So called Bollywood stars where are u kha ho #Bollywood . — IstandWithFarmers (@Arunjeetsingh4) February 3, 2021

Shame on Bollywood stars…@rihanna 👏🏻well done — Inder sarwara (@Indersarwara3) February 3, 2021

So gaya Bollywood — Think Big (@Good_think123) February 3, 2021

Stop expecting Bollywood A-listers to speak up, when they’ve let you down so many times. They won’t. Some are happy in their privileged bubbles, some are too afraid of the backlash and some genuinely support the man who is “leading” our country. — Sulagna Chatterjee (@BeingChatterjee) February 3, 2021

Disappointing to see the silence in Bollywood once again with the exception of @diljitdosanjh Our farmers provide food for all and 18% of the GDP. Speak against the injustices of our people and remember No farmers No food!!! The Indian Kissan is India’s pride 🙏🏽 — Vrushangi (@vrushangi1) February 3, 2021

The guts (that Bollywood actors lack) to speak up .#FarmersProtest https://t.co/Qugv0Tgf7G — Muskaan Sidhu (@MuskaanSidhu999) February 3, 2021