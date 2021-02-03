International pop-star Rihanna’s tweet for farmers’ protest has gone viral and Twitter is filled with messages applauding the singer for extending support to farmers, who are on the borders of New Delhi against the three farm laws saying. Rihanna said that she stands in solidarity with them. While netizens praise Rihanna for bringing global attention, they slam Bollywood actors, producers, and filmmakers for not speaking up on the same. Twitterati has tagged several celebs to take a stand. Many have started trending the hashtag #HollywoodvsBollywood. Also Read - Coronavirus: Definite Signs That Shows You’ve Already Had COVID
International icons have been supporting the farmers and have even shared the same on their official social media accounts. A couple of them have even shared their views on Farmers’ protest. But, we want to know where are the Bollywood biggies? It’s not just a matter of taking a stand but speaking up on the issue which has now become a big topic globally. International celebrities including Rihanna, Mia Khalifa, Greta Thunberg, Lilly Singh have come out in support of the protesting farmers. A few Bollywood celebs like Diljit Dosanjh, Swara Bhasker, Priyanka Chopra, Sonu Sood, Dharmendra, Gul Panag, Preity Zinta, Sonam Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Sunny Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk were the ones who came in support. But what about the others? The ones the nation expected to speak u but they didn’t. Also Read - Cauliflower ₹1/Kg: Upset UP Farmer Throws 10 Quintals of Produce For Poor To Pick Free of Cost
Check out the reactions from netizens who are slamming Bollywood for not speaking up:
Also Read - R-Day Tractor Rally Violence: Shashi Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai Move Supreme Court Against FIRs
The farmers’ protest started after the government passed three laws in the agriculture sector in September 2020. Thousands of protesting farmers, primarily from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi borders for over two months, demanding the repeal of the laws, and a legal guarantee on minimum support prices (MSP) for their crops. On Republic Day, a group of protesters deviated from the route of the farmers’ Tractor Parade and attacked Delhi Police personnel in ITO before storming the Red Fort.