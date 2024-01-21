Home

Hombale Films Shares Divine Melody ‘RamaChandraya Mangalam’ To Celebrate Ram Mandir Pran Prastishtha – WATCH

Hombale Films, renowned for blockbusters like KGF, Kantara, Salaar, etc., presents a divine track 'RamaChandraya Mangalam' to commemorate the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, the team of Hombale Films, which is known for producing several blockbuster hits such as KFG, Kantara, Salaar and others, have shared a divine track name RamaChandraya Mangalam with its audience to mark the inauguration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. For the unversed, the auspicious ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 22, 2024. Several celebs such as Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Hariharan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, Anushka Sharma have received the invitation.

Hombale Films crafted a sacred melody named ‘RamaChandraya Mangalam,’ commemorating unity and harmony. The team, adorned in traditional Indian attire, fervently celebrates the historic inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, symbolizing a momentous chapter in Bharat’s history. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the team shared the video and wrote, “A historic chapter of Bharat unfolds as the whole nation unites in celebration. The inauguration of the #RamMandir in #Ayodhya is a testament to our shared cultural heritage. Let’s come together as one nation, celebrating the spirit of unity and harmony. Embracing the cultural richness of our past, let’s rejoice in the shared legacy of Jambudweep, where Lord Ram resided.”

Take a look at the video here:

A historic chapter of Bharat unfolds as the whole nation unites in celebration. The inauguration of the #RamMandir in #Ayodhya is a testament to our shared cultural heritage.

Let’s come together as one nation, celebrating the spirit of unity and harmony. Embracing the cultural… pic.twitter.com/ghoaGb5oBd — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) January 21, 2024

The song was created by the team members of Hombale Films for the historic day when the entire nation united to celebrate the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Further, the team was seen dressed in Indian attire and can be seen drenched in fervour with all devotion.

Meanwhile, various celebs are expected to fly to the holy town of Ayodhya to attend the event. On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut was recently spotted in Ayodhya on Sunday where the actress was seen sweeping the floor. She shared a bunch of pictures where she shared a lighthearted moment with saint Rambhadracharya.

