Honey Singh, Atif Aslam’s dance video from Dubai wedding goes viral amid Pakistani shows ban calls- Watch

A video featuring the two popular singers enjoying a celebratory moment at a wedding has surfaced online, prompting reactions from fans and music lovers.

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Honey Singh and Atif Aslam share dance moment at Dubai wedding (PC: Twitter)

A wedding in Dubai has brought two popular music stars together for a moment that has caught the attention of fans online. Punjabi rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and Pakistani singer Atif Aslam were seen dancing together at the celebration. Their video has surfaced at a time when Pakistani entertainment content is facing fresh opposition in India. The clip has sparked interest not just because of the singers’ presence but also because of the wider discussion around Pakistani shows and music. The gathering offered a glimpse of a lighter moment away from the ongoing debate.

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam dance together at Dubai wedding

A video from the wedding was shared by Sadiq Saleem, who hosted the event. It shows Honey Singh and Atif Aslam enjoying the celebrations and dancing to songs by Pakistani singer-songwriter Abrar-ul-Haq. The two singers can be seen cheering for the bride and groom while joining in the music. Saleem also posted a photograph of Honey Singh and Atif Aslam posing together.

In his social media post, Saleem described the moment as a lovely sight and praised both singers. He said Honey Singh arrived with his signature style and brought warmth to the evening. He also described Atif as calm and composed, adding that the singer kept his promise to attend the wedding despite having concert rehearsals.

Saleem revealed that he was unable to travel to Karachi for the event connected to the upcoming Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo because he had committed to hosting the Dubai wedding. He reflected on the contrast between the celebration and the ongoing efforts to stop Pakistani entertainment content from being shown in India. He described the Dubai gathering as a celebration of music, friendship and good times.

See viral pictures and video of Yo Yo Honey Singh and Atif Aslam here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadiq Saleem (@sadiqidas)

Why calls to ban Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo have grown

The video surfaced after the trailer of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo was released. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) president, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting that the Pakistani series not be released or streamed on Netflix India.

The association referred to an advisory issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on May 8, 2025, which asked streaming platforms in India to stop showing Pakistani content. It also called for a permanent law with strict penalties to prevent Pakistani films, shows, songs and other content from appearing on Indian platforms.

India will never walk with Pakistan, not today and not in any future. No Pakistani face, voice or story has a place on Indian screens. These are people of a terrorist country, and they will never wish well for India. Behind every number is a family destroyed. Wives have lost husbands, children have lost fathers, and parents have lost their sons. Thousands of such families still live in grief today. How can we ask them to watch the entertainment of the country that did this to them? | #AICWA | #Pakistan | | @narendramodi | @ANI | — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) November 25, 2026

What is Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo about?

The series is based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s Urdu romantic novel of the same name. It features Fawad Khan, Ahad Raza Mir, Hania Aamir, Sanam Saeed, Iqra Aziz and Mahira Khan. Created and directed by Momina Duraid, the show is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 4.

Dar-e-Nijaat screenings in Bengaluru were cancelled

The debate around Pakistani entertainment has also drawn attention to Dar-e-Nijaat. Two private screenings of the Pakistani serial were planned in Bengaluru but were later cancelled after organisers faced online backlash over the events.