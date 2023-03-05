Home

Honey Singh in The Weekend Interview: On Mental Health, Getting a Grammy For India, And Comeback After 7 Years

Anyone who will meet Honey Singh today will figure he's a changed man. He says it's his 3.0 version and now, he wants his music to reflect the same. In an exclusive interview with india.com, the popular rapper explores his ambitions, seeking consistency at work and being evolved.

The Weekend Interview with Honey Singh: Singer, music composer, writer, and rapper Honey Singh says he’s in his 3.0 version today. The 39-year-old is out with back-to-back songs, a few curated for Bollywood films, and a few made with love for independent music. Honey says he’s evolved in life today and has come a long way from designing music that talks just about being unstoppable or having never-ending energy toward life. He now says it’s important to take a pause, relax a bit, analyse before taking another step in life. Honey is a changed man than he was 20 years back. His evolved personality now reflects in his music as well. Or at least, that’s what he aims at showing to the audience: that Honey Singh 3.0 is better, and more ambitious but also knows the value of having a state of mindfulness and wholesomeness.

In our special series The Weekend Interview with india.com, Honey Singh talks about his new song ‘Kanna Vich Waaliyan’ in which he has collaborated with singer Homi Dilliwala. The ‘Brown Rang’ singer is seen giving a romantic rap for that rare time in his career, again proving how he’s exploring a new side of his music at 40. When asked if he believes in manifesting things into the universe, he says he always wants to only dream big in life. “God has given me more than what I ever deserved but I will never stop asking. I will dream big and manifest the biggest of achievements for myself. HE asks us to dream big but also to be ready to put in enough effort to fulfill those dreams. I have never feared working hard,” he says.

He also speaks about connecting with people, observing them, and absorbing all that they do and think, and that ultimately transcends into his music. For Honey, it’s consistency that he seeks in life. For good seven years, the singer was away from the industry, working on himself, treating his depression and other health issues that he identified in time. Honey says after his first song ‘Glassy’, he had to sit without any work for three years. And during that time, all he wanted was to work, without thinking about the hits and the flops.

Honey is grateful that he’s got enough work to keep himself busy and as far as his big dreams are concerned, he says ‘vo toh main kar ke rahuga‘ when mentioned that he once promised to get India its first Grammy award. Scroll up and watch his full interview!

