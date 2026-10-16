Honey Singh in trouble? Maharashtra cyber cell rejects request to appear on October 22, warns of Look Out Circular

Rapper Honey Singh has been asked to appear before Maharashtra Cyber Cell on October 16, 2026, after officials rejected his request for more time. The investigation concerns alleged objectionable remarks made during a concert.

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Honey Singh (PC: Instagram)

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has found himself in a fresh legal controversy after the Maharashtra Cyber Cell rejected his request for more time to appear before investigators. The singer had asked the authorities to allow him to attend questioning on October 22, 2026, instead of October 16, 2026, the date mentioned in his latest summons. However, the officials have refused to change the schedule, keeping the matter in focus. The latest development comes after the rapper missed earlier questioning dates and sought additional time. With the authorities now taking a strong stand, attention has turned to whether he will appear as directed and what steps the agency may take next.

Maharashtra Cyber cell rejects Honey Singh’s request for October 22

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell rejected Honey Singh’s request to appear before the investigating officer on October 22, 2026. He had been summoned to appear on October 16, 2026. According to ANI, “The summons were issued after a person filed a complaint against Honey Singh over allegedly objectionable remarks made by the rapper during a concert: Maharashtra Cyber Cell.”

Maharashtra Cyber Cell rejects the request of rapper and music producer Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, to appear before it on 22nd October. He has been summoned to appear before the Cell today, 16th October. The summons were issued after a person filed a complaint against Honey Singh over allegedly objectionable remarks made by the rapper during a concert: Maharashtra Cyber Cell (File photo) — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2026

Honey Singh reportedly said he was unable to appear because he was abroad. The authorities, however, maintained the original date and asked him to attend questioning as directed.

A senior Maharashtra Cyber Cell official also indicated that the agency could begin the process of issuing a Look Out Circular (LOC) if the rapper failed to comply with the latest summons. Such a step could have implications for his international travel, depending on the action taken by the authorities.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Cyber Cell is yet to disclose further details about the next steps in Honey Singh’s case.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yo Yo Honey Singh (@yoyohoneysingh)

Why has Honey Singh Been summoned by Maharashtra cyber cell?

The case stems from a complaint filed against Honey Singh over allegedly objectionable remarks he made during a concert in Delhi. A video clip of the performance reportedly circulated on social media, drawing criticism over his comments.

The controversy prompted a complaint to the Maharashtra Cyber Cell, which subsequently summoned the rapper for questioning. The agency wants to record his statement as part of its investigation.

According to reports, Honey Singh had previously failed to appear for questioning on October 5, 2026, and requested additional time. Officials have stated that he did not attend despite being summoned on three occasions. The latest summons was issued for October 16, 2026, but his request to postpone the appearance by six days was rejected.

Officials have warned that they may initiate the process of issuing a Look Out Circular if Honey Singh fails to appear.