Rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh was suffering from Bipolar Disorder and received support from Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan while he was battling mental health issues. Speaking about his 'dark phase', he told Pinkvilla in an interview, "It was a very bad phase. A lot of people were jealous of me, of how such a young boy could achieve so much. There were other issues. I became an alcoholic as well. I couldn't sleep, I was overworking. And slowly, this illness became worse. It took me around four months to even realise that something was wrong."

"It was a dark phase, and I don't think there's any point in hiding it. That's my message to all my brothers and sisters out there; don't hide this. People used to ask me where I was for a couple of years. And I felt it was important to tell my fans about myself — I was unwell, now I'm better", he added.

He revealed that he produced one of his biggest hits, 'Dheere Dheere' starring Hrithik Roshan, during the time he was unwell. He also dismissed the news of being admitted to a rehab facility for drug addiction and said that he was treated at home with his family and friends around him. He said, "You wouldn't believe it, but I didn't leave my house for a year-and-a-half. People are frustrated because of the lockdown, but I've already survived one!"

He even noted that Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone offered him support during the bad time. “We changed four or five doctors, changed medication, and I knew that I couldn’t be drinking while I was undergoing treatment. I knew it would be bad for me”, he said. He also stated that Deepika suggested a doctor in New Delhi to his family.

Earlier in 2016, Honey opened about suffering from bipolar disorder. He told Times of India, “This is the first time I am talking about it as I want my fans to know what happened to me. Nobody knows this, and I wanted to tell the world myself, not through a spokesperson. The last 18 months were the darkest phase of my life, and I wasn’t in a state to talk to anyone. I know there were rumours that I was in rehab, but I was in my Noida house throughout. Truth is, I was suffering from bipolar disorder. It went on for 18 months, during which I changed four doctors, the medication wasn’t working and crazy things were happening.”