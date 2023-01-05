Honey Singh Praises Urfi Javed, Can We Expect a Music Video Collaboration?

Urfi Javed came to instant stardom after her appearance in Bigg Boss OTT. The queen of DIY fashion constantly hits the headlines for her outstanding looks. She has taken hold of the attention not just of netizens, but also of celebrities, including Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. Recently, the rapper talked about Urfi and praised her for her boldness and work.

Urfi Javed has always made it into the talks through her distinctive appearance on social media and the paparazzi often be on the lookout for Urfi as she’s the one who delivers a plenty amount of content for their spectators, but now Honey Singh a well-known rapper of the industry has praised her for her style statements is it because they are collaborating soon for a music video?

Check out what Honey Singh said: “I really liked that kid (Urfi). She is very bold and brave. Jo apni zindagi apne tareeke se Jeena chahti hai. I think all the girls of our country should learn something from her.” He further added, “Do whatever comes in your heart without any hesitation, without being scared of anyone irrespective of where you come from and which religion, caste or home you belong to. Apni family main kuch bora na aaye woh sab na kijiye lekin jo mann main aaye wo kijiye dil thok ke bina dare kisise.”

Honey Singh also opened up about his interest in collaborating with Urfi Javed for music videos. Talking about it, he said, “Haan definitely agar koi gaana badhiya sa bana jisme mujhe lage ki woh Poora accha nibha sakti hain Toh definitely why not? I’m wishing her all the luck and support.”

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed recently made an appearance on Rithvik Dhanjani’s show, Datebaazi and is being loved for her appearance on MTV Splitsvilla. It would be more than interesting to witness the king of rap Yo Yo Honey Singh, and the queen of DIY fashion Uorfi Javed sharing the screen.