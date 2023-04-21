Home

Honey Singh Threatens to File Defamation Suit Amid Kidnapping And Assault Allegations

Honey Singh has threatened to file defamation suit against those trying to malign his image amid kidnapping and assault allegations by an event manager.

Honey Singh Threatens to File Defamation Suit: Honey Singh, known for his energetic songs had reasons to rejoice post the release of his new album and his new track in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. His dance number Let’s Dance Chotu Motu is the newest release from the mega-release also featuring Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Daggubati Venkatesh, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam. However, the singer-rapper got into a controversy after he was accused of kidnapping and assaulting by an event manager. The news is a matter of concern for Honey Singh and his fans as it could tarnish his reputation. Now, the singer has responded to the allegations and threatened to take legal action against the attempt to malign his image.

HONEY SINGH THREATENS DEFEMATION CASE AMID KIDNAPPING ALLEGATIONS BY AN EVENT MANAGER

Now the singer-rapper-songwriter has written a note addressing the issue and shared the same on his Instagram handle. His post read “The complaint and the allegations are false and baseless. There is no connection or agreement between my company or the complainant which the media is showing since morning. I was engaged for the Mumbai Show through a company named Tribevibe which is a reputed company and a sister concern of Bookmyshow. I did my performance for whatever time the permission was there for. Rest all such allegations are false and an attempt to tarnish my image. My Legal Team is already working to file a defamation case against such miscreants.” Jazzy B reacted to his post and captioned his comment as “You just keep rocking bro (lion emoji), don’t worry about allegations.” His fans also came forward to his support. A netizen commented “Kuch nhi abhi apki hype chal rahi h isliye sab fame lene a rahe h (don’t worry, right now it’s your hype, so everyone is coming to earn fame for themselves).” Another fan wrote “Honey I know all of sh*t is just fake par (but) we are always with you or kuch nai abhi apki hype chal Rahi h isliye sab fame Lena a Raha h (don’t bother, it’s nothing, just that you are being hyped so everybody wants their share of fame).” A user also captioned in his comment “We are with you paajhi (brother). We know it’s a fake news. 💯.” U netizen also wrote “They just don’t want you back in the market 🔥 coz they know your potential 👏 krep it up paaji (brother).” Another fan commented “We are With You Paji We Know These are False Allegations They Just want Fame On Your Name Shame On these people’s You Just Focus On Your Music Paji (brother) ✊🏻.” A user also opined “It’s so sad How people want to gain fame just by targeting celebrities name 😓😓 We are with u bhai @yoyohoneysingh.”

HONEY SINGH ACCUSED OF ASSAULTING AND KIDNAPPING EVENT MANAGER

A man named Vivek Raman, owner of an event company has filed a complaint against Honey Singh at the BKC police station in Mumbai. “A person named Vivek Raman has given a written complaint against Yo Yo Honey Singh and others at the BKC police station in Mumbai. Vivek Raman, the owner of an event company, has lodged a complaint against Yo Yo Honey Singh and others for kidnapping, keeping him captive, and assaulting him: Mumbai Police,” as reported by ANI.

The complainant in his complaint to BKC police alleged that the cancellation of the event miffed Honey Singh. He told that the singer and his associates abducted him, held him hostage at a hotel in Mumbai and assaulted him.

