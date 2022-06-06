Honey Singh Performs For Sidhu Moosewala: Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was not only famous in Punjab, but he also had a fan following across the globe. After Nigerian rapper Burna Boys’ video went viral on social media where he paid tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, Punjabi singer and rapper Honey Singh paid tribute to him at his recent stage performance. Honey Singh, who had a concert in Mumbai for World Environment Day hosted by Bhamla Foundation, ended the performance with Moosewala’s last track ‘So High’. In a viral video shared on a paparazzi’s page, Honey can be seen saying, ‘This last track is for Sidhu Moosewala’.Also Read - Mumbai Police Records Statement of Actor Salman Khan After Bollywood Star Receives Death Threats

Honey Singh then took a stroll on the stage and did Sidhu Moosewala's signature step – thaapi where he smacked his thigh and then pointed his finger up to the sky. Sidhu Moosewala used to show signature style while singing. Fans on social media got emotional and took to the comment section with crying emoji. One of the users wrote, "#legendneverdies❤". Another wrote, "Sidhu ki barabari koi nhi kr sakta❤, Honey Paaji we miss him".

Watch Honey Singh’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala:



Some more videos of Honey Singh from the concert:

Sidhu Moosewala’s grieving father also performed the signature step on his last rites

Sidhu Moosewala was cremated at his native village Moosa in the Mansa district on May 31, 2022. His body was taken from Mansa Civil Hospital at his residence where a huge crowd had gathered outside his house. You’ll be missed, Sidhu Moosewala. RIP!