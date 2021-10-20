Honsla Rakh Box Office Collection Day 5: Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh featuring Shehnaaz Gill, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa has managed to make some smashing box office records. It is surprising to see how the film has broken all the records in Pollywood industry. In fact, Diljit broke his own record as his film Shadaa was the highest Punjabi opening film ever but now it is Honsla Rakh. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Talks About Sidharth Shukla at Honsla Rakh Promotions, Watch Emotional Video

Honsla Rakh has also crossed box office numbers of a few Bollywood films such as Bell Bottom and Roohi. According to a report in Box Office India, Honsla Rakh has made around Rs 51 lakh in Delhi. It is much higher than Bell Bottom (Rs 35 lakh), Roohi (Rs 42 lakh), and others. Honsla Rakh made Rs 2.55 crore on its first day itself and Rs 5.15 crore world wide. Also Read - Honsla Rakh Box Office Opening Weekend: Rs 17.5 Crore Worldwide Gross; Mass Win For Shehnaaz Gill-Diljit Dosanjh

After 5 days at the box office, Honsla Rakh has accumulated over 21 crore worldwide gross. This is after the film collected further Rs 17.5 crore on Tuesday. On Tuesday night, Diljit Dosanjh shared day 4’s BO collection and wrote, “Verified #HonslaRakh Asking Leaf Condition In The HONSLA RAKH Weather RECORDS ARE BREAKING Purposely Purposely..💥Ah CHAKK 💞💞💞💞💞💞💞😁😁 ENJOY WITH YOUR FAMILY FOLKS 👩🏻‍🍼👨🏻‍🍼👶🏽”. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla Pinches Shehnaaz Gill's Nose in a Cute Poster of Adhura, His Last Music Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Shehnaaz Gill trends on Twitter after Honsla Rakh breaks record

The film marks Shehnaaz Gill’s first screen outing after the untimely demise of her rumoured boyfriend and actor Sidharth Shukla. Netizens have showered love on her and the performance she gave on big screen.