Honsla Rakh Box Office Day 3-Opening Weekend Collection: Punjabi actors Dilijit Dosanjh – Shehnaaz Gill starrer Honsla Rakh has set the Box Office on fire like never before in Pollywood. The film, released on Dussehra, has been doing tremendous business despite all the COVID restrictions and 50% occupancy. On Day 1 of its release, Honsla Rakh’s box office collection was 5.15 crores. On day 2, the film garnered 5.85 crores. Sunday was better as the shows managed to fetch audience attention quite well. Honsla Rakh on Day 3 minted Rs 6.50 crores.Also Read - Sidharth Shukla Pinches Shehnaaz Gill's Nose in a Cute Poster of Adhura, His Last Music Video

Diljit Dosanjh took to his social media accounts to share the gross numbers and revealed Honsla Rakh shattered all Punjabi films’ opening records as the film earned Rs 17.5 crores in three days. The singer-actor captioned, “TWO LEAVES OF POMEGRANATE, IN THE #HonslaRakh WEATHER, RECORDS ARE BREAKING SOHNIYEEEE! AA CHAKK! 💖💞💞💞💞💞 ENJOY WITH YOUR FAMILY FOLKS 👩🏻‍🍼👨🏻🍼‍”. Also Read - Honsla Rakh Review: Shehnaaz Gill-Diljit Dosanjh's Film Has an Unplanned Child, But Planned Laughter And a Lot of Entertainment!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)



Honsla Rakh beats the figures of Shadaa and Carry On Jatta 2 which were 16 crore and 15.25 crore respectively on the first weekend. Also Read - Honsla Rakh LIVE Review: Shehnaaz Gill-Diljit Dosanjh Win Hearts, Their Tu-Tu Main-Main Will Make You Go ROFL

