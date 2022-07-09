‘Hot’! Sanya Malhotra Drops Monochrome Bikini Pic: Sanya Malhotra is one of the most coolest and carefree actors who’s setting new standards for life goals with her fun social media posts. Sanya often shares unique posts on her social media handles, be it her fashion statements or just goofy or candid pictures or videos, the actor knows how to slay the social media game. Sanya has also proved she is not just an uninhibited actor but also a bold individual who doesn’t care about societal biases with regard to body shaming. Sanya is hailed by her fans and colleagues from B-town for her confidence and brave choices for putting up her individuality on social media. Sanya, who had earlier posted a picture in a bikini top, recently shared a monochrome photo in a two-piece bikini standing at the dock. Sanya looked hot and sensuous in the alluring picture as she kept her hair open.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Goes Shirtless in New Ad, Fans Say, '...Looking Young as Ever'

Check out this Instagram post by Sanya:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_)

Also Read - From Kangana Ranaut to Taapsee Pannu: 5 Actresses With Curly Hair in Bollywood And How They Flaunt Them With Every Look

Fatima Sana Sheikh Calls Sanya Sundari

Sanya who could be seen standing at the dock in a sexy bikini monochrome picture looked scorching hot. Sanya captioned her post as, “#mentallyimhere 🌊.” Sanya’s Dangal co-actor Fatima Sana Sheikh commented on the post as she wrote, “Sundari.” While the actor’s Badhaai Ho! co-star Ayushman Khurana also wrote, “Excuse me? Humne pehchaana nahi. :)),” referring to Sanya’s sizzling and sultry photo Ayushman said he didn’t recognize her. Sanya’s raunchy avatar got a lot of fan attention as one user commented, “Global warming🥵.” Another netizen wrote, “WOW that’s stunning hot 🔥🔥😘😘😘😘.” Also Read - SRK-Nayanthara Starrer Jawan Sold to OTT Giant For Rs 120 Crore?

Sanya will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer Atlee’s actioner Jawan.

For more updates on Sanya Malhotra, check out this space at India.com.