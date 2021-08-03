Mumbai: Bollywood’s king Shah Rukh Khan has proved that age is just the number! SRK recently turned muse for ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani for his calendar shoot 2021 and you won’t believe the 55-year-old actor looked super hot in the calendar shot as he went shirtless flaunting chiselled body. Shah Rukh Khan has trained hard to maintain his physique. His latest photoshoot seen on Instagram proves that he has channeled all his energy into doing workouts.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, 'Ex-Coach of Indian Women's Hockey Team', Demands Gold at Olympics

Shah Rukh Khan's expressions are captivating and can make anyone fall in love with him. For the photoshoot, he chose to sport an intense expression on his face. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Dabboo Ratnani heaped praises on the Badshah of Bollywood, "Once you become fearless, life becomes limitless. Invincible and charismatic Shah Rukh Khan For #dabbooratnanicalendar".

Ratnani's post garnered more than 72 thousand likes within a day of being shared, with many fans leaving heart and fire emojis for the star in the comments section.

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s photoshoot for the Dabboo Ratnani calendar 2021

Shah Rukh Khan fans ask for more of his pictures from the photographer. Several comments just announced ‘SRK is the hottest actor!’ Another fan wrote: ‘Finally the insta got lit 🔥🔥🔥 The OG King’.

Dabboo Ratnani had also shared Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s shot from his 2021 calendar shoot. The monochrome photo featuresd Aishwarya looking drop-dead gorgeous. He captioned: “When You Possess Light Within, You See It Externally. Absolutely Radiant Aishwarya Rai Bachchan”.

Several other stars like Kiara Advani, Vidya Balan, Sunny Leone, Vicky Kaushal, Tara Sutaria, Saif Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Abhishek Bachchan, Vijay Deverakonda and Shehnaaz Gill were also the part of 2021 calendar shoot.