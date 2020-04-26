The piracy sites Tamilrockers, Movierulz and Filmyzilla known for leaking movies and web series have now leaked the latest offering by Hotstar Disney Plus, Hundred, starring Lara Dutta, Rinku Rajguru and Karan Wahi. Though, the theaters are shut down and no movies are releasing on big screens, Tamilrockers latest target are the online streaming movies and web series. Also Read - Hundred Twitter Reaction: Netizens Applaud Lara Dutta, Rinku Rajguru's Performance, Call it 'Refreshing'

Despite strict actions and laws, the people behind the site manages to create a new domain everytime and leaks the latest releases occurring major loses to the makers of the content. The story of Hundred revolves around the life of a girl, who is sick and has only 100 days to live. She gets appointed as an undercover agent by a female officer and the officer seeks promotion in the upcoming hundred days. Hence, their world mix with each other and the narrative follows bunch of twists. Also Read - Netflix’s Extraction Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Earlier, films such as Extraction, Hasmukh, Money Heist, The Lion King, Frozen 2, Angrezi Medium, Mafai: Chapter 1, Street Dancer 3D, Panga, Chhapaak, Good Newwz, Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Panipat, Commando 3, Hotel Mumbai, Pagalpanti, Hotel Mumbai, Motichoor Chaknachoor, Marjaavaan, Bala, Terminator: Dark Fate, Bypass Road, Ujda Chaman, Housefull 4, The Sky is Pink, Aruvam, Chhichhore, JudgeMentall Hai Kya, Super 30 and Kabir Singh among others were also leaked by Tamilrockers.



Last year, Producers Guild of India came up with a press release to curb piracy. As per the press note, anybody who is involved in piracy has to face three years of a jail term or a fine of Rs 10 lakh or both. The note reads, “Cabinet approves an amendment to Cinematograph Act, 1952. If anyone involved in this has to face 3 years jail term or fine of ₹ 10 lakh or both.”

This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such a website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film. It is an illegal offence to even download the film and watch the pirated version.