Hottie! Disha Patani Sizzles in Sexy Black Corset Top: Disha Patani is game when it comes to sharing alluring and sensational pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. Disha is known for posting hot and happening posts on her social media handles. Disha dropped a post in which she donned a sexy black corset top and teamed it with blue ripped jeans. Disha often treats her fans and followers with her sensuous and jaw dropping beach vacations pictures on Instagram. Disha, known to be a fitness enthusiast like her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff also keeps sharing her gym workout pics and reels on social media. Disha exudes sultriness in her latest ravishing social media post as she faces the camera.Also Read - Disha Patani Raises Temperature In A Red Hot Strappy Dress, Checkout Her Most Bold And Sensual Pictures Here

Check out this post shared by Disha on her Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Disha Gets Called Bhabhi by Netizen

Disha shared two pictures in her suave and sexy outfit in her post. Disha captioned her post as “🦦.” Filmmaker Ahmed Khan’s wife Shaira Ahmed Khan who always comments on Disha’s sizzling pictures wrote, “🔥🔥🔥.” Disha’s rumoured beau Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna, who’s friends with Disha also is among the ones who drop praising comments for the Ek Villain Returns actor on social media. Krishna commented on her Disha’s pictures as she also wrote, “🔥🔥🔥.” Krishna later added another comment on Disha’s post and captioned it as, “Baddie.” Reacting to Krishna’s comment a netizen replied, “@kishushroff bhabhi kaho.” Also Read - Disha Patani Looks Scorching Hot in Sexy Red Body Hugging Dress - See Viral Photos

Check out the reactions on Disha’s vivacious pictures:

Disha will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns co-starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria which releases in July 2022. Disha is also working in Dharma Productions action-drama Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. There have also been speculations around Disha working in the sequel to her 2020 thriller Malang, also directed by Mohit Suri.

