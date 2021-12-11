Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt has just dropped a super hot picture of her in a sexy black monokini with a big hat and explained the meaning of glamour at beach. She is currently having the best time holidaying in Caribe, USA and we love how she looks sexy in this swimwear. Sanjay Dutt’s daughter is quite the social media sensation with over 575k followers on Instagram. The star kid sets the temperature soaring with her bikini photo. Trishala had gone on record to say that she has no Bollywood dreams and wanted to enter the film industry at one point only to be closer to her father. Well, while looking at the pics we can say that she can get offers from the industry soon.Also Read - Automobile Prices To Remain High Till 2023: Report
In another picture shared on Instagram story, Trishala is seen wearing an almost-transparent beach cover-up on a white bikini, and looks too hot to handle. She has been unwinding herself at her vacay and how. She has been sharing some glimpses of her lavish vacation on Instagram and set the temperature soaring with her swimsuit and bikini pictures.
Trishala Dutt is a perfect combination of beauty and brains
Trishala is the daughter of Sanjay Dutt and his first wife, the late Richa Sharma. While Bollywood is the career of choice for many star kids, Trishala is happy being away from the limelight.