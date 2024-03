Home

Entertainment

House of Dragon Season 2 to Premiere on This Date

House of Dragon Season 2 to Premiere on This Date

Based on author George RR Martin's 'Game of Thrones' book 'Fire & Blood,' 'House of the Dragon' follows the Targaryen dynasty in the fictional continent of Westeros.

The second season of ‘House of Dragon’ is all set to premiere soon. As per Variety, a US-based media outlet, Warner Bros. Discovery streaming and gaming chief J.B. Perrette revealed the launch month for the second season of the ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff during an interview at Morgan Stanley’s Technology, Media and Telecom conference Monday. However, the exact release date of the second season is still awaited. Based on author George R.R. Martin’s ‘Game of Thrones’ book ‘Fire & Blood,’ ‘House of the Dragon’ follows the Targaryen dynasty in the fictional continent of Westeros. It takes place nearly 200 years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’ and about 100 years after the Targaryens united the Seven Kingdoms, as per Variety.

Trending Now

The returning cast for ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham. Previously announced newcomers are Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, and Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, as per Variety.

You may like to read

The 10-episode first season of ‘House of the Dragon’ aired from August 21 to Oct. 23, 2022. It was renewed for Season 2 just one week following its series premiere, which drew record-breaking ratings for HBO, reported Variety.

House of Dragon Season 2 is all set to premiere in June 2024.

(With inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.